SC decision on demonetisation a slap in the face of naysayers, says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the Supreme Court's judgement upholding the validity of demonetisation is another slap in the face of naysayers.

Pradhan said in a tweet: "This decision busts the propaganda peddled by the opposition and reaffirms the need for such a bold decision to dismantle the nexus of corruption".

Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the Central government taken in 2016 to demonetise the currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations.



A five-judge Constitution bench dismisses a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes and said the decision, being the Executive's economic policy, cannot be reversed.

Reacting to the SC Judgment, Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said it would be wrong to conclude that the supreme court termed demonetisation a "right decision".

At a press conference in New Delhi, Khera said, "Today (Monday) supreme court announced its verdict on the demonetisation. It was a 4-1 verdict. A judge also submitted his dissenting note. The supreme court in its judgment has termed only the process of demonetisation as the right move. But the supreme court did not hold a discussion on the consequences resulting from the decision to demonetize Rs 500 and 1000 notes".

Pawan Khera added that the Supreme court did not say a word on whether the decision of demonetisation helped to reduce terrorism, whether the currency in circulation got reduced or did it helped to curb black money.

"It would be wrong to say that the supreme court termed the decision of demonetisation as the right one," Khera added. (ANI)

