SC declines Sajjan Kumar's plea for interim bail in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday declined former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea seeking interim bail in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Appearing for Kumar, Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) sought the interim bail, citing the need for private medical treatment.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SS Bobde refused interim relief to Kumar and scheduled the matter for hearing after the Holi vacation.

Kumar, who is the main accused in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar during the 1984 riots, was convicted on December 17, 2018, by the Patiala House Court and was awarded a life term.

Kumar surrendered at the Karkardooma District Court two weeks after he was awarded life sentence. (ANI)

