SC declines to entertain Gayatri Prajapati's plea seeking default bail in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the plea of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati seeking default bail in a money laundering case.

A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and P Narasimha said appropriate remedy in the matter would lie before the Allahabad High Court.



A Special Court in Lucknow had earlier declined to grant default bail to Prajapati and had also granted his custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering charges in a case relating to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Recently, a Special MP MLA Court in Lucknow sentenced Prajapati and two others to life imprisonment in connection with the Chitrakoot gang rape case of 2017.

In the year 2017, it was alleged by a Chitrakoot-based woman that Prajapati and his six aides had gang-raped her and attempted to outrage the modesty of her minor daughter when he was a minister in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

