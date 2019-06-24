SC declines to entertain plea on medical admission under Maratha quota

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea against the Bombay High Court's refusal to consider a petition challenging an Ordinance granting 16 per cent quota to Maratha students in admission to Post-Graduate medical and dental courses this year in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, a Supreme Court vacation Bench comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government over the petition filed by an individual, Sameer, challenging the decision of Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

The high court had earlier this month declined to entertain the plea against the Ordinance by the state government to provide 16 per cent reservation to Marathas under the socially and economically backward classes (SEBC) category in admission to Post-Graduate medical and dental courses.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed an amendment in SEBC Act 2018, providing reservation to Maratha students in the Post-Graduate (PG) medical and dental admissions.

Earlier, the government had promulgated an Ordinance to this effect after Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court said that Post-Graduate medical and dental courses would not come under the ambit of reservation for SEBC this year. (ANI)

