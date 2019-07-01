New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking an increase in the percentage of reservation for the Muslim community in public employment in Kerala and revision of the state's backward community list.
However, a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai granted liberty to the petitioner Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust (Trust) to approach the Kerala High Court.
The trust had sought a direction to the state government to revise the backward community list in accordance with the Kerala State Backward Classes Act, 1993. (ANI)
SC declines to hear plea for increasing reservation for Muslims in Kerala
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:38 IST
