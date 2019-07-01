SC declines to hear plea for increasing reservation for Muslims in Kerala

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking an increase in the percentage of reservation for the Muslim community in public employment in Kerala and revision of the state's backward community list.

However, a bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai granted liberty to the petitioner Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust (Trust) to approach the Kerala High Court.

The trust had sought a direction to the state government to revise the backward community list in accordance with the Kerala State Backward Classes Act, 1993. (ANI)

