SC declines to hear plea on blocking of Singhu border due to farmers protest

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a plea filed by residents of Sonipat in Haryana, facing difficulties due to the Singhu border being blocked by farmers and asked them to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief.

"There is no need for us to intervene when High Courts are well versed with the local conditions and what is happening. We should trust High Court," said a Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.

As the apex court said it would not hear the case, it suggested the petitioner's counsel to approach the High Court. The plea was withdrawn later.

The apex court said, "The petitioner has the freedom to approach the high court which deals with maintaining a balance with freedom to protest and the freedom to access basic amenities. Plea withdrawn."

High Court can pass effective orders balancing the right to protest and the right of other citizens, the Bench added.

One of the residents, Jai Bhagwan moved the top court saying residents of Sonipat are facing hardships due to the farmers' ongoing protest against the three agriculture laws.

Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, appearing for the petitioner, said that the case contended that Singhu border is an umbilical chord for Sonipat residents and this is hampering their right to movement.

We are not against the peaceful demonstration but roads are blocked and residents are facing difficulties, at least open one side of the highway so that people can move, Bhandari added.

Justice Chandrachud said, "The invitation to interfere is tempting, but will we do so if there is a problem with border in Karnataka etc, there is no end to this. No gross error of fundamental right, let us not be the court of first recourse."

The Petitioner has sought direction to authorities to open the roads at Delhi borders, shift the protestors to the allotted place or provide an alternate route for traffic. (ANI)