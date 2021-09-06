SC declines to hear plea seeking setting up of international task force on origin of COVID-19 virus

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to set up an international task force of experts to determine the origin of the second wave of COVID-19 virus which was responsible for the deaths in India from April to June this year.

A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that it cannot enter into conspiracy theories and asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach the Centre.

"We will rather focus on managing pandemic in our country than delving into conspiracy theories involving other nations, on which we don't even have a jurisdiction," Justice Chandrachud said.

Mumbai-based Pankaj Phadnis, a researcher and a trustee of Abhinav Bharat Congress, who filed the plea then withdrew it.



"We have no jurisdiction over Chinese or American citizens. Government is there to hear you. Plea dismissed as withdrawn," the apex court stated.

The plea also sought direction to the Union of India to scientifically keep track of any further mutation that may occur in the future and not be caught unawares as it was when the Delta variant emerged.

"A recent report co-authored by the former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India confirms the existence of a war-like situation by suggesting that as many 3.9 million Indians have been killed in the last three months by the second wave of the pandemic. The monumental tragedy is not yet over," the plea said.

It sought direction to form an international task force including members of China to determine the origin of the second wave of COVID-19.

The plea added, "We are all forced to live under serious restrictions waiting for the next attack - the third wave. The origin of the Wuhan virus that led to the pandemic of COVID-19 is subject matter of international investigation. Origins of the Delta variant of the Wuhan virus that seems to have killed 3.9 million Indians in less than three months; are today not known. This variant first found in India is now the dominant virus strain in the world bringing opprobrium upon India in the eyes of the world." (ANI)

