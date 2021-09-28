SC declines to hear pleas for registration of COVID-19 vaccine by toll-free number, medical facilities to non-COVID patients

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain two pleas seeking directions for adequate medical facilities to non-COVID-19 patients during the second wave of pandemic and registration for COVID vaccine by a toll-free number.

A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that petitions have become infructuous due to changed circumstances.

While disposing of plea seeking directions for registration for COVID-19 vaccine by a toll-free number, the Bench declined to hear it saying the COWIN app doesn't need only online registration and as a matter of policy walk-in registration are provided.

The plea has become infructuous by subsequent developments that have taken place and as a matter of policy walk-in registration is provided, the Bench said.

The PIL was filed by one Bibhuti Bhushan Mishra.



The Apex Court also disposed of another plea that sought direction to the Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all states and union territories to provide adequate facilities to non-COVID-19 patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Bench said this plea has also become infructuous now.

The petition was filed by advocate GS Mani highlighted the hapless condition of non-COVID patients who are struggling for medical care and facilities in government and private hospitals across the states.

The plea filed during the second COVID wave had said health is a fundamental right, and States should take steps to provide medical care for non-COVID patients with heart or kidney diseases, pregnant women, HIV, hepatitis haemophilia, thalassemia, etc.

The petition stated that the COVID-19 second wave had been particularly devastating and medical care and facilities and hospitals had been converted for treating the pandemic patients. Despite this, hundreds were struggling to get proper medical admission, treatment and facilities. (ANI)

