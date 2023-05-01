SC declines to stay anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Tughlakabad

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday declined to stay the demolition drive to remove encroachment in the Tughlakabad area in South Delhi, however, it agreed to hear the matter tomorrow.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh also issued notice to the Centre, ASI and DDA and others on the plea.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a resident seeking relief from a demolition drive in the Tughlakabad area.



The lawyer of the petitioner mentioned the plea before the Supreme Court and sought an urgent hearing.

As an interim relief, the petitioner sought to stay the demolition drive.

The court however said that they are not staying the demolition drive.

The court said that it will take up this as the first item tomorrow. The court also suggested that they can tell the concerned authorities if the residents are planning to Narela's side. (ANI)

