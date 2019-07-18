The Supreme Court of India. File photo/ANI
SC declines urgent hearing on plea against states on mob lynching

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:25 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent listing to a petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against states for their alleged failure in curbing mob lynching.
The bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose declined the urgent listing on a petition filed by lawyer Sajan Parashar, who had contended that the apex court judgement of July 17 last year on the issue of mob lynching had not been complied with by several states.
The court had then said that "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and issued a slew of guidelines to deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism.
The apex court had ordered the appointment of nodal police officers in all districts, efficient patrolling in areas where there was a possibility of such incidents, and the completion of trial in these cases within six months. (ANI)

Nothing to do with floods; DM clears air over viral image of...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): Clarifying the air over the viral image of a drowned infant washed ashore, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate (DM) Alok Ranjan said that the picture has got nothing to do with floods as are being claimed on social media.

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:06 IST

Muzaffarpur: Mother jumps after pushing four children into...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI): A mother and daughter were rescued from drowning in Bagmati River in Muzaffarpur, Bihar after the mother allegedly jumped into the river along with her four children. Three bodies were later recovered in a search operation.

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:06 IST

Railways to conduct recruitment drive for para-medical staff...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Railways will conduct the largest recruitment drive for 1923 posts in para-medical categories from July 19 to 21.

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:01 IST

Apoorva chargesheeted for murdering husband Rohit Shekhar

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in connection with the death of late Congress leader ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, and charged the latter's wife Apoorva for murder.

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:53 IST

Consider trust vote by end of the day: K'taka Governor tells Speaker

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): With the state assembly witnessing a high voltage debate since the commencement of today's session, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday directed Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to consider trust vote of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition governme

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:52 IST

DGCA conducts safety audit of five airlines, lists security concerns

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has done the safety audit of five airlines, including Air India, and has listed out security concerns in these carriers, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:41 IST

Uprorar in K'taka Assembly over Congress MLA Shrimant Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Members of the ruling coalition in Karnataka on Thursday raised questions in the state Assembly over Congress MLA Shrimant Patil's admission to a hospital in Mumbai ahead of the crucial trust vote on thursday..

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:39 IST

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:34 IST

ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav upholds India's stand: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the ICJ's verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case strongly supported and upheld India's stand on most of the points related to the case and termed Pakistan's projection of the verdict as its victory as "a boisterous and

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:33 IST

Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala join BJP

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 18 (ANI): Former Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor and his close aide Dhavalsinh Zala on Thursday joined the BJP in presence of Gujarat BJP President, Jitu Vaghani.

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:24 IST

Seven laws related to indirect taxation being amended through...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said seven legislations each under the direct taxation and indirect taxation were being amended by the Finance Bill to boost manufacturing and bring greater simplicity and effectiveness to the laws.

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:23 IST

Party workers' views will be honoured in deciding next Cong...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will keep the views of the party workers in mind while deciding the next party President, CWC member Jitin Prasad said on Thursday.

