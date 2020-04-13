SC defers for 4 weeks hearing on pleas seeking evacuation of citizens stranded abroad

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday deferred for four weeks hearing on all the petitions seeking evacuation of Indian citizens stranded abroad amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, while hearing several petitions in the matter, observed that this is no time to bring all people stranded abroad back to India.

"People can go and request the government through proper application to seek their grievances. The government will take all necessary steps to bring back Indian people stranded abroad," Chief Justice Bobde said. (ANI)

