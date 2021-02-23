SC defers hearing in Saradha scam case for 2 weeks

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing in the Saradha scam case for two weeks.



The apex court was hearing the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking the court's direction to interrogate former Police Commissioner of Kolkata, Rajeev Kumar, in its custody, for his alleged involvement in the case.

The 1989-batch IPS officer is accused of destroying evidence related to the scam when he headed the special investigation team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police to probe the matter before the case was transferred to the CBI.

The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. (ANI)

