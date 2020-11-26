SC defers hearing on petition seeking direction for capping cost of treatment of Covid-19 in private hospitals

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Supreme Court on Thursday deferred for two weeks, the hearing on the petition filed by Sachin Jain, seeking a direction for capping the cost of treatment of Covid-19 in private hospitals.



A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

The petitioner, Sachin Jain, had knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking direction for capping the cost of treatment of Covid-19 in private hospitals. (ANI)

