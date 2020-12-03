SC defers hearing to Dec 8 on petitions for relaxation on loans due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the hearing to December 8 on a batch of petitions filed by various industry bodies for relaxation on loans due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, posted the matter for hearing on December 8.



"We will hear the matter on December 8," the bench said today.

The top court was hearing petitions, including one filed by one Gajendra Sharma and another by lawyer-cum-petitioner Vishal Tiwari, seeking the waiver of interest on term loans and extension of the moratorium period in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

The RBI, Finance Ministry and the central government had filed their respective affidavits stating that many effective and financial measures were taken and given to borrowers to ease their hardships and difficulties during this COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

