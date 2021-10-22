SC defers to November 16 hearing on West Bengal's suit against CBI probe

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday deferred to November 16 the hearing of a West Bengal government's suit alleging that the Central Bureau of Investigation is pressing ahead with an investigation into the post-poll violence cases in the state without securing its nod as per the law.

A Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai said parties may file a rejoinder and additional document in the case.



The West Bengal government in its suit while referring to provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946, said that the Central Bureau of Investigation has been proceeding with the investigation and filing FIRs without getting consent from the state government as mandated under the statute.

The state government has sought a stay of investigation in FIR by CBI in cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal in pursuance of the Calcutta High Court order.

It said that as the general consent given to the central agency by the Trinamool Congress government has been withdrawn, the FIRs lodged cannot be proceeded with. (ANI)

