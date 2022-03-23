SC directs CEC to examine, file report on Railways request to fell 5,094 trees for project

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed the order directing the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to examine and submit its report in a matter where the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has sought permission to fell 5,094 trees for a railway line project between Mathura and Jhansi in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ).

TTZ is about 10,400 square kilometres, spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh, and Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai directed the CEC to submit the report within four weeks and listed the matter for hearing thereafter.

It said, "As further permission is sought for cutting of another 5,094 trees which is required for the railway line, CEC is directed to examine the matter and submit a report."

The apex court was hearing an application filed by the RVNL seeking permission to fell 5,094 trees for the railway line project.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the RVNL, told the bench that the present railway track between Delhi-Mathura and Jhansi is choked. He a

dded that even after the best efforts, trains are delayed due to the non-availability of free tracks.

Solicitor General also referred to the top court's January 29, 2021 order which had permitted the cutting of 4,102 trees for laying the third railway track between Mathura Junction and Jhansi.

The top court is hearing the matter related to the protection and preservation of the Taj Mahal at Agra and its surroundings.

The plea was filed by environmentalist MC Mehta pertaining to the protection of the Taj Mahal, the fragile eco-system surrounding it, and construction in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), an "eco-sensitive area" having four world heritage sites including the Taj Mahal.

The TTZ, established on December 30, 1996, to protect the Taj Mahal from pollution through an order of the Supreme Court, is a 10,400 sq km area spread across the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. (ANI)

