SC directs Centre, states to ensure dry ration for migrant workers

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a slew of directions to the Centre and state governments ordering them to provide dry ration to migrant workers and continue community kitchens for them till the pandemic continues.

A Bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice MR Shah also directed the Centre and states to complete the registration of all migrant workers, including those in the unorganised sectors, positively by July 31.

The top court has set July 31 as the deadline to implement the 'one nation one ration card' scheme.



It also asked the Centre to develop a portal in consultation with the NIC to register unorganised and migrant workers and complete the portal and commence the process not later than July 31.

It directed the Centre to allocate and distribute additional food grains as per demands of the state for the migrants.

The directions of the apex court came while delivering the verdict in the application filed in the already pending case registered by the court suo moto relating to the welfare of migrant workers during the lockdown due to COVID-19. (ANI)

