SC directs former Unitech promoters Sanjay, Ajay Chandra to approach Apex Court for bail

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed former Unitech promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra to approach the Apex Court for bail or other reliefs in connection with cases related to homebuyers fraud matters.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah set aside Delhi's Patiala House Court Chief Metropolitan Magistrate order dated January 13, 2021. CMM on January 13 2021 granted bail to the duo. The court observed that the magistrate's order was erroneous and unsustainable.



On March 2021, the top court has stayed the order and directed them to surrender before the Tihar Jail authorities. Later they were shifted to Mumbai jail on the top court's direction.

Sanjay Chandra, and his brother Ajay Chandra were arrested by the Economic Offices Wing of the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating several homebuyers and delaying housing projects in Noida and Gurugram.

Unitech, the real estate group, is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and alleged siphoning of funds by Unitech promoters. The probe agencies have claimed that the money, which had been realised from the flat buyers, was siphoned off. (ANI)

