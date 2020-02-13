SC directs political parties to list candidates' criminal records on websites, social media

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all political parties to upload on their websites the details of criminals records against their candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly elections, along with the reasons for the selection of those with criminal antecedents.

The top court also directed parties to publish credentials, achievements and criminal antecedents of candidates on social media platforms.

The court gave the order on a contempt petition filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay which had claimed that the directions given by the apex court in its September 2018 verdict on the disclosure of criminal antecedents by the poll candidates were not being followed.

The apex court directed all political parties to publish within 48 hours the criminal records of candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

It also said that the political parties, upon clearing the name of the candidates, must submit a report regarding publication within 24 hours after the nomination of the candidate.

The court further said that the parties will be liable for contempt if they failed to comply with the order. It asked Election Commission to file a contempt petition in the top court if political parties did not comply with the directives.

