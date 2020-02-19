SC directs Rajasthan govt officials to stop illegal sand mining

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Rajasthan government, the District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendents of Police (SP) of every district in the state to take immediate steps to stop illegal sand mining.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde also directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), appointed by the top court, to look into the question of illegal sand mining in Rajasthan and file a status report within four weeks.

The Apex Court also asked the CEC to suggest measures to stop illegal mining in the state.

The court was hearing a contempt petition, filed by advocate Vikas Singh last year on behalf of NGO Dastak, seeking allowance of leases for sand mining to continue in Rajasthan. (ANI)

