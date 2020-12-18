SC directs States, UTs to form committees to undertake fire safety audits of hospitals

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday directed all State and Union Territory governments to form committees to undertake fire safety audits of all hospitals, including COVID-19 hospitals, every month.

A bench headed by Justice Bhushan said that every State government must appoint a nodal officer to ensure adherence to fire safety norms in hospitals.



The bench said that hospitals that have not renewed their fire no-objection certificate (NOC), must renew it immediately else action will be taken against them. It also said political events or rallies must comply with Election Commission guidelines too.

The apex court also asked the government to take steps to give break to doctors and healthcare personnel who have been working continuously for months because of COVID-19. It granted four weeks to the States and Union Territories to bring on record an affidavit stating the compliance of the order.

The order was passed on a suo motu case pertaining to the proper treatment of COVID-19 patients at the hospitals and dignified handling of the bodies. (ANI)

