SC directs to release withheld salaries of Patna HC judges whose GPF was stopped

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the concerned authorities to release the withheld salaries of the Patna High Court judges who approached the top court after their General Provident Fund account was stopped.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala has listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.



"The salaries of the petitioners which have been withheld shall be released to them on the basis of the position as it obtained prior to the letter dated 13 December 2022 of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice," the court said.

The court was hearing the plea of seven judges of the Patna High Court, who have claimed that their General Provident Fund accounts have been closed.

The petitioners have sought to release the General Provident Fund. The petition was filed by advocate Prem Prakash. (ANI)

