SC dismisses all review petitions in Ayodhya title dispute case

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed all the review petitions filed against its November 9 judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde heard the petitions in-chamber.

Since the pronouncement of the verdict, a handful of review petitions have been filed in the Apex Court challenging its judgement in the matter.

Last month, a five-judge bench had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

The court had directed the centre to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the new trust. (ANI)