New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed all the review petitions filed against its November 9 judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde heard the petitions in-chamber.
Since the pronouncement of the verdict, a handful of review petitions have been filed in the Apex Court challenging its judgement in the matter.
Last month, a five-judge bench had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.
The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.
The court had directed the centre to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the new trust. (ANI)
SC dismisses all review petitions in Ayodhya title dispute case
ANI | Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:52 IST
