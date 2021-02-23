SC dismisses anticipatory bail petition against accused in assault case

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of accused Mohammad Umar in connection with an assault case.

Umar is the son of former Uttar Pradesh MP and gangster Atique Ahmed.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice N V Ramana refused to grant anticipatory bail to Umar.

"No. We are dismissing your (Mohammad Umar) anticipatory bail," the bench led by Justice Ramana said in his order today.

Umar had moved the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in an alleged assault case.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is the investigating agency in the case and probing his alleged involvement in the criminal case.

While dismissing the anticipatory bail application of Umar, the apex court said the CBI is looking for him in the case, and as it was unable to arrest him, then he was approaching this court for relief.

"Dismiss," the apex court later said.

A court had on July 23, 2019, issued the NBW against Umar, but he is yet to be arrested in the case.

Umar has been absconding after allegedly beating a businessman in Deoria jail. (ANI)

