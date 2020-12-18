SC dismisses appeal against Dhiraj Prasad Sahu's election as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal against the election of Congress leader Dhiraj Prasad Sahu as a Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand in the 2018 elections.



A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, dismissed the appeal filed by BJP leader Pradeep Kumar Sonthalia and held that the votes cast by then MLA Amit Kumar Mahto was valid.

Mahto was convicted by a trial court on the date of voting on March 23, 2018.

The apex court passed the order on an appeal filed against the order of the Jharkhand High Court, which had dismissed a challenge to the election of Congress leader Dhiraj Prasad Sahu as a member of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

