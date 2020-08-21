SC dismisses as infructuous PIL seeking in-house probe against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as infructuous a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking in-house probe against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi into alleged "commission and omission" by him during his tenure as Supreme Court judge.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, while dismissing the PIL, said that Gogoi has demitted office now and nothing remains in this petition.

"Nothing can be done in this petition, it has become infructuous. The prayers cannot be allowed. We cannot consider anything because of lapse of time," the bench said.

The petition, filed by Arun Ramchandra Hublikar, sought an in-house inquiry against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi alleging bias and improper conduct in passing an ex parte order in July 2016.

The petitioner argued that he had filed a plea in the year 2018 but it was not listed by the registry despite dozens of reminder letters sent by the petitioner.


