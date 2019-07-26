SC dismisses as withdrawn PIL seeking direction for doctors' safety

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction for safety and security of doctors in government hospitals in the wake of attacks on medics in various parts of the country.

Lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava, who filed the plea, submitted that he wanted to withdraw the PIL since a draft bill on the safety of doctors is pending with the Centre.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the court was not inclined to interfere with the PIL "at this stage".

"We are dismissing the petition as withdrawn," the bench said.

The petition had sought the court's direction for the deployment of security personnel at every government hospital and framing of strict guidelines for the safety of medics.

It had submitted that stern action should be taken against people who allegedly assaulted a junior doctor at NRS Hospital in Kolkata last month. (ANI)

