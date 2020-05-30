SC dismisses Congress leader's plea seeking quashing of FIR registered against him over tweet

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Congress leader from Haryana, Pankaj Punia, seeking quashing of the FIRs registered against him in Noida, Lucknow and Madhya Pradesh's Shivni in connection with his alleged vulgar tweet.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Indira Banerjee refused to give any relief to Punia and dismissed his petition.

Punia had moved the apex court seeking quashing of the FIRs registered against him regarding his alleged vulgar tweet.

Punia, the former secretary of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, was recently arrested for his tweet that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

"We are not inclined to entertain this petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed," the apex court bench said in its order.

The top court, however, granted Punia, the liberty, to approach the concerned High Court or appropriate forum for relief in the case.

For Punia, senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde and other advocates -- Sukhvinder Singh Nara, Pranjal Kishore and MP Vinod had appeared for him before the apex court. (ANI)

