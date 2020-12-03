SC dismisses IMA's contempt plea against Delhi Chief Secretary

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a contempt petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Delhi Chief Secretary for alleged non-payment of salaries to doctors at three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) hospitals.



A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, dismissed the petition filed by the IMA.

The contempt petition claimed that even though the top court had on June 17 directed to ensure that the states pay doctors full salaries, this has not been complied with by the Delhi government.

Thereby, the IMA, had moved the apex court with a contempt petition seeking appropriate directions and relief from it for doctors working in these three MCD hospitals over the non-payment of salaries to them. (ANI)

