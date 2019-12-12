SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Ayodhya verdict after finding no grounds

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review of its landmark verdict in the Ayodhya land title dispute case after finding no grounds to entertain them.

"We have carefully gone through the Review Petitions and the connected papers filed therewith. We do not find any ground, whatsoever, to entertain the same. The Review Petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," the court stated in the order copy.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer, and Sanjiv Khanna, who replaced former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, heard the review petitions in-chambers.

The Bench also dismissed applications for the hearing of review petitions in an open court.

The petitioners included the Nirmohi Akhara, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and over a dozen others.

Last month, a five-judge bench had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

