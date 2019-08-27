SC dismisses petitions seeking stay on demolition drive against unauthorised constructions around Puri's Jagannath temple

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed two petitions seeking stay against the Odisha government's order of demolishing unauthorised constructions around Jagannath temple in Puri.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra dismissed the interlocutory application, filed by Arvindalochanan and a petition filed by Inter-Continental Association of Lawyers saying that there is no merit in the case.

The bench dismissed the petitions after taking Odisha's Advocate General Ashok Parija's statement into the record.

However, the apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Amicus Curiae Ranjeet Kumar to visit Jagannath Temple and inquire into the situation of the unauthorised eviction drive conducted jointly by the temple administration and the state government around the temple.

The bench also asked both the Amicus curiae and Solicitor General to file a report and apprise it about initiatives which can be taken for better development of the temple.

The next hearing in the matter is fixed for September 17.

Earlier, the amicus curiae had submitted a comprehensive report suggesting various reforms in Srimandir based on the district judge's suggestion.

Parija stated that the decision of demolition drive was taken with due law and procedure while complying with the Das Committee recommendations, which asked for making temple free of encroachment up to 75 meters of its surrounding. (ANI)

