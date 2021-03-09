SC dismisses PIL challenging Election Commission's decision regarding WB polls

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL filed by an advocate, Manohar Lal Sharma, challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision regarding the West Bengal Assembly polls.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed the petition filed by petitioner-cum-lawyer, Sharma.

The Supreme Court also dismissed the petition of Sharma, who sought a CBI probe into the alleged use of 'Jai Shri Ram' as a rallying slogan in the poll run-up.



Sharma stated that the EC had said that the election in West Bengal will be held in eight phases. The petitioner demanded a stay on the order of the EC.

Sharma in his plea has said that the order of the EC violated article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Sharma also has said that the CBI should lodge an FIR against those who had allegedly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. (ANI)

