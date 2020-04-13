SC dismisses PIL challenging setting up of PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the setting up of Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM- CARES) Fund.

Advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, in his PIL, claimed that the power to form a contingency relief fund like this lies with the Parliament of India.

Sharma told the apex court that the question is under Article 266 and 267 of the constitution and a contingency fund can only be created by the Parliament "Here there is no notification or ordinance," Sharma said.

CJI SA Bobde said that this is a misconceived petition and added that it was not about the collection of revenue. "This is a misconceived petition. Don't argue," the CJI said.

The fund was floated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, several people including businesspersons, sports personalities, political leaders and Bollywood actors, have contributed to the PM CARES Fund as well. (ANI)

