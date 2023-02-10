SC dismisses PIL seeking complete ban on BBC operations in India

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and BBC India from operating from Indian territory in wake of airing the documentary titled, 'India: The Modi Question' relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

UK's British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002 sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

As per the sources, on January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary. (ANI)