New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction for compulsory voting in general elections.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the plea after Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that the petitioner can approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) with his request.
The PIL sought compulsory voting by every eligible citizen. (ANI)
SC dismisses PIL seeking compulsory voting in general elections
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:45 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction for compulsory voting in general elections.