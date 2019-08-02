SC dismisses PIL seeking compulsory voting in general elections

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:03 IST

Passing UAPA Amendment Bill will be a monumental error: Chidambaram

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Former Home Minister P Chidambaram on Friday termed "unconstitutional" the amendment brought in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to designate a person as a terrorist and said it will be struck down in the court of law as it violates an individual's liberty. Read More