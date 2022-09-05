SC dismisses PIL seeking information on India-China clashes at Galwan Valley in 2020

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL that sought direction to the Centre to provide information on whether the nation lost any territory during the clash with the Chinese military at the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

A bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat while dismissing the plea said these are issues falling within policy domain of the government and for the courts to decide.

"There might be skirmishes on the border. Whether there is a loss of territory or no loss of territory, whether there has been encroachment from the other side or whether we have advanced into their territory, these are not matters for the courts. These are all acts of State. Dismissed," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a PIL where one Abhijeet Saraf highlighted the losses India suffered at the border and disputed the Central government's claims in this regard.



"After Galwan valley incident, the Centre says there is no Chinese invasion but it is incorrect," the petitioner told the bench.

The plea alleged that the official stand was "misleading" the citizens post the clash at the Galwan Valley.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15, 2020.

The violent face-off happened in the late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties, including the death of the commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off with Indian troops, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

