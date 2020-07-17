SC dismisses plea against demolition of Telangana Secretariat building

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the order of the Telangana High Court which refused to direct the state government against the demolition of the old secretariat buildings, observing that the High Court has already taken a decision on the matter.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said Telangana High Court has already decided the matter and it doesn't want to interfere.

The High Court had, in its order in June, refused to direct the Telangana government against the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings and construction of a new complex.

The top court, while dismissing the petition filed by Telangana Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy, observed that the Telangana High Court has considered everything and had noted that it was a decision in which it cannot interfere.

"The High Court has already rejected your prayers and already decided this issue on merits. We are not entertaining this issue. Dismissed," the bench said.

The Telangana High Court had, on July 10, stayed the demolition of the Secretariat buildings on a different batch of pleas and asked the state government to clarify if the demolition is pending any clearances from any ministries. The High Court has extended the temporary stay twice. (ANI)

