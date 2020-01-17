SC dismisses plea by telcom companies seeking relief from AGR dues

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed review petitions by various telecom companies challenging its judgement in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) case.

The hearing was conducted in closed chambers, however, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had called for an open court hearing.

As per the top court's direction, the companies have to pay pending AGR dues to the Department of Telecommunications by January 23.

In a major setback to telecom companies, the Supreme Court had on October 24 last year, rejected the Telecom companies appeal against the Centre's definition of AGR, and asked these companies -- Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and many others --to pay more than Rs 90,000 crores to the Centre by January 2020.

Telecom companies had then moved the apex court and filed a review petition seeking an open court hearing on the same. (ANI)

