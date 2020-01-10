SC dismisses plea challenging demolition of Kerala resort for violation of CRZ norms

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by Kerala's Kapico resort challenging the Kerala High Court's order to demolish it for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Justice Ramasubramanian read out the order and upheld the Kerala State High Court's order to demolish the resort.

Kapico is a resort on Nediyathuruth Island in Kerala's Alappuzha district. Kapico received permission to build the resort in 2006 and the construction was completed by 2012.

In the meantime, the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority found that there were CRZ violations. The matter was taken to the state high court which directed it to be demolished in 2013.

Subsequently, Kapico moved the top court challenging the order. It, however, did not get any relief today.

The order has come a day before four multi-storey illegal apartment complexes near Kochi district are slated to be brought down on the directives of the apex court. (ANI)

