SC dismisses plea seeking compliance with order directing landlords not to demand rent

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the Union of India for compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated March 29, which directed landlords not to demand rent from students and migrant labourers for a period of one month amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the petition and warned petitioner in-person advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak of heavy cost.

"The lawyers are filing a number of cases with respect to COVID-19, I don't understand this," Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, another judge in the bench, observed.

The petition had also sought a quick response be taken on the evictions being reported by tenants amid COVID-19 or till further orders of the government.

The MHA had earlier warned of strict action against those who force tenants to vacate their rented accommodation due to a failure to pay rent amid the ongoing crisis. (ANI)