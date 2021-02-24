SC dismisses plea seeking extra attempt for UPSC aspirants who exhausted their last attempt in 2020

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking an extra attempt in civil service exams for UPSC aspirants who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre on February 9 told the Apex Court that it is against granting the last attempt to candidates who have exhausted their last attempt in 2020 as it would be discriminatory to other candidates.

The Centre had said that the candidates would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred.

Earlier, the Bench of the top court looking into the matter had asked Centre and UPSC to explain why no extra attempt can be given to civil services aspirants when such relaxation has been extended earlier.

The Centre had earlier told the apex court that no extra attempt for UPSC will be given to students who had their last attempt in October and those who could not appear due to COVID-19.

Before that, the Court was informed that the proposal to give extra chance to civil service aspirants affected by the COVID-19 is under active consideration by the government and UPSC.

Petitioner had earlier submitted that the Court has directed the Centre to consider grant of an extra chance considering the difficulties of COVID-19.

On September 30, the Supreme Court had directed the Central government and the UPSC to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who otherwise have their last attempt in 2020, with the corresponding extension of the upper age-limit.

The Department of Personnel and Training on October 26 had informed the Supreme Court that the issue regarding grant of extra attempt to last chance candidates was under the consideration of the authorities. (ANI)



