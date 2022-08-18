SC dismisses plea to freeze AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to freeze the AIADMK's 'Two Leaves' symbol.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea filed by one PA Joseph, who claimed himself as the founder president of the JJ Party.

Joseph has challenged the Madras High Court dismissing his plea and imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 on him.

The petitioner, during the hearing before the top court, said that his plea was not just dismissed and a cost was also imposed.

To this, CJI Ramana said, "How much cost should we impose now? Should we impose another Rs 25,000. You have no work. Dismissed."

The petitioner, PA Joseph, had sought the freezing of the 'Two Leaves' symbol until the disputes between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Paneerselvam were solved, to protect public order and peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo ante as on June 23 with respect to the leadership of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).



Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court ordered in the favour of O. Panneerselvam, which meas that the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as an interim general secretary during the July 11 general council meet will not be valid.

The court also ordered the conduct of a fresh general council meeting of the AIADMK. O Paneerselvam had questioned the legality and violation of bylaws in convening the AIADMK General Council meeting.

O Panneerselvam and General Council (GC) member P Vairamuthu on Thursday requested the Madras High Court to change Justice Krishnan Ramasamy from hearing the case they have filed against the July 11 General Council Meeting stating that the judge has made personal comments about OPS.

The single judge strongly condemned Panneerselvam's side for filing a complaint with the Chief Justice to change the judge, and said "The act of bringing the judiciary into disrepute is an act of contempt and displeasure."

To this, OPS explained that they requested to be transferred to another judge because he had made personal comments about him.

OPS requested the Chief Justice that he needs a different Judge to take care of the case, so Judge Krishnan Ramaswamy mentioned OPS's side that he could have appealed to himself if there was an amendment.

"Your side has acted to justify its views expressed in the July 11 order," said Justice Krishnan Ramasamy.

Earlier on July 29, the Supreme Court forwarded to the Madras High Court a plea filed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's faction against the recent AIADMK general council meeting in which OPS was expelled from the party. (ANI)

