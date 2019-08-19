Tarun Tejpal (File photo)
Tarun Tejpal (File photo)

SC dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea for quashing sexual assault charges, orders completion of trial in 6 months

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash the charges against Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka Magazine, in the 2013 sexual assault case registered by his former junior colleague. The top court also said that the trial is to be concluded in a period of six months.
A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising of Justice M R Shah, passed the order on Tejpal's plea which quashing of charges against him framed by a trial court in Goa.
Claiming innocence, Vikas Singh, senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General appeared for Tarun Tejpal in the case.
Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently on bail.
On September 29, 2017, a trial court in Goa charged Tejpal under sections 376(2) (Rape), 354 A (Sexual harassment) and 342 (wrongful confinement). He, however, pleaded not guilty.
Following the framing of charges, Tejpal had moved the Apex Court seeking quashing of the sections levelled against him, to which the Supreme Court on August 06, reserved its order. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:41 IST

Himachal Pradesh receives highest ever rainfall in last 24 hours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The local Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Himachal Pradesh recorded highest ever rainfall in last 24 hours by breaking the record of last 70 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:39 IST

Unnao rape survivor accident case: SC grants two more weeks to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks time to the CBI to complete the investigation into the road accident case of Unnao rape survivor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 11:26 IST

Death toll rises to 17 in Uttarkashi cloudburst, SDRF launches...

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Death toll due to cloudburst in Arakot village of Uttarkashi rose to 17 as personnel of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched an operation to rescue people stranded in the affected area on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:58 IST

Shimla: Operations resume in Nathpa Jhakri dam, Rampur project

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Electricity production work has been resumed on Nathpa Jhakri dam and Rampur Project after being shut for a day on Sunday due to high levels of silt in river Satluj. The two are part of the country's biggest underground hydroelectric projects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:53 IST

Maharashtra: Death toll mounts to 15, 35 injured

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The death toll in the Nimgul village bus accident has risen to 15 with 35 others being treated for injuries, said police on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:39 IST

Water level in Yamuna crosses 'warning mark', Delhi CM calls...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As the water level of the Yamuna crossed the "warning mark" in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called an emergency meeting of officials concerned to assess the preparations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:20 IST

Bengaluru: Drunk driver hits 7 pedestrians in HSR Layout

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): At least seven pedestrians were injured after a drunk driver drove his car onto the pavement here at HSR Layout locality on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:19 IST

Hyderabad: Passenger nabbed at RGI Airport for carrying live ammunition

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A passenger was held at Hyderabad airport for allegedly carrying one live and one used ammunition in his luggage while attempting to board a flight to Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:18 IST

Heavy rainfall likely in U'khand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu: IMD

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in several states including Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:54 IST

ED summons Raj Thackeray in IL&FS case, MNS cries foul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Group's loan in Kohinoor

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:45 IST

UP: Village head's husband thrashes youth for molesting girl, held

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The husband of a village Panchayat head was arrested by the district police on Sunday after a video of him thrashing a man went viral in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 09:13 IST

On World Humanitarian Day, Mamata alleges 'human rights...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged of human rights violation in the Kashmir region while asserting that the subject of human rights was very close to her heart.

Read More
iocl