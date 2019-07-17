SC disposes of PIL seeking more time to hold local body polls in TN

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed against the two-year delay in holding the local body elections in Tamil Nadu as state election commission had sought some time.

The plea was disposed of by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

The EC had sought time till October 31, 2019, to hold local body elections, which have not been held since 2016.

The plea was filed by K K Ramesh, a resident of Madurai, requesting the apex court to direct state government and EC to conduct the civic polls at the earliest.

On July 2, the EC informed the top court that delay in local body polls is due to the ongoing delimitation of wards in accordance with the 2011 Census.

Senior advocate P.S. Narasimha told Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the delimitation work would be done by September.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had directed EC to hold polls by May 31. Following which, the matter was taken to the top court. (ANI)