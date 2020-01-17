SC disposes of plea of seeking SIT probe into Kalburgi murder case

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a petition filed by wife of late Kannada writer MM Kalburgi seeking a Special Investigation Team probe into his alleged murder in 2015.

Umadevi Kalburgi had filed the petition after Karnataka government told the apex court that the charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

Kalburgi was shot dead by unknown assailants at his home in Kalyan Nagar, Dharwad district in Karnataka on August 30, 2015. (ANI)

