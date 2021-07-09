SC drops contempt proceedings against Supertech after it refunds money to homebuyers

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court of India in its order on Friday decided to drop the initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the real estate company, Supertech after it refunded the amount to many homebuyers in one of its housing projects in Noida.



The Supreme Court had earlier asked the real estate company, Supertech, to refund the money to its deserving homebuyers.

Supertech had deposited the money in the homebuyer's account, after complying with the Supreme Court's earlier directions.

The Apex Court, after taking into record the fact that money was deposited in the account of many deserving homebuyers in one of the housing projects in Noida, dropped the contempt proceedings against Supertech. (ANI)

