SC E-Committee invites suggestions on draft model rules for live-streaming, recording of court proceedings

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The e-Committee, Supreme Court has released the Draft Model Rules for Live-Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings and has invited inputs, feedback and suggestions on it from all the stakeholders.

The e-Committee of the Supreme Court along with the Department of Justice, Government of India is working under the National Policy and Action Plan for implementation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Indian Judiciary.

Suggestions and inputs on the Draft Model Rules for Live-Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings can be sent on or before June 30, 2021.



Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the Supreme Court Judge and Chairperson of the e-Committee, has written a letter to all the Chief Justices of the High Courts, calling for the inputs and suggestions on the draft Draft Model Rules for Live-Streaming and Recording of Court Proceedings.

He mentioned in the letter that the right of access to justice, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution encompasses the right to access live court proceedings.

To have greater transparency, inclusivity and foster access to justice, the e-Committee has undertaken the project of live streaming of court proceedings on priority.

This will enable access to live court proceedings, including on matters of public interest to citizens, journalists, civil society, academicians and law students on a real-time basis, which was not otherwise possible owing to geographical, logistical or infrastructural issues.

A sub-committee consisting of judges of the Bombay, Delhi, Madras and Karnataka High Courts was constituted to frame model live streaming rules. (ANI)

