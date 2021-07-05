SC expresses concern over MPs, MLAs not maintaining decorum in Parliament, assemblies

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over MPs and MLAs not properly maintaining the decorum of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies and observed that a strong message needs to be sent out and such behaviour could not be tolerated.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrahud and also comprising Justice M R Shah observed this while hearing the plea filed by the Kerala Government seeking permission to withdraw cases against prominent Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) leaders for alleged vandalism in the Kerala state Assembly in 2015 when the current ruling party in the state was in opposition.

"What is the larger public interest in shielding MLA who created a ruckus while a financial bill was being laid"? Justice Chandrachud observed.

"Strong message needs to be sent out and such behaviour could not be tolerated," the apex court said, during the course of the hearing.

The court has fixed the matter for further hearing till July 15.

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court against a March 12, 2021 order of the Kerala High Court.

The Kerala HC had rejected the state's petition challenging the dismissal by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court seeking permission to withdraw prosecution against accused persons, including sitting ministers. (ANI)