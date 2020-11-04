SC expresses dissatisfaction over long-pending cases against lawmakers

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with cases against legislators and lawmakers remaining pending before courts for long periods of time across the country.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana, expressed discontent after being apprised by a lawyer representing the Calcutta High Court that a case as old as more than 35 years is pending against a former legislature in the state of West Bengal.



The top court was hearing a public interest litigation, filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking orders for expediting criminal cases and setting up special courts to deal with pending cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

Earlier in September, the Supreme Court had asked the Chief Justices of High Courts across the country to head special benches to hear long-pending criminal cases against sitting and former lawmakers. The order had come after the top court was informed that over 4,400 criminal trials against sitting and former lawmakers are pending before courts.

Notably, the Supreme Court had on December 14, 2017, ordered special courts to be set up across the country for fast-track hearing and disposal of long-pending trials against lawmakers. (ANI)

