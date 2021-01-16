SC extends ED remand of former TMC MP KD Singh till Jan 25 in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and businessman KD Singh till January 25, who has been arrested in connection with an alleged money-laundering case. Singh was arrested by ED on January 13.

ED through its counsel Advocate Amit Mahajan, Adv NK Matta, and Adv Faraz on Saturday while sought further custodian remand of KD Singh submitted that as the record is voluminous in number and he needs to be confronted with around 15 public persons too in the custodial remand.

Earlier, the ED counsels submitted that KD Singh was evasive in replies, has a non-cooperative attitude. During arresting all procedures followed. We have provided him with all requirements.



KD Singh's lawyer during arguments submits that his client never been associated with the two companies which ED was named in the matter. During arguments. Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhary appearing for him cited and raised question over KD Singh arresting in the present matter.

After the conclusion of the detailed arguments of both sides, Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj decided to extend further nine days ED custody of KD Singh.

The ED had arrested KD Singh recently in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was a Rajya Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress from 2014.

In June 2019, the ED had attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to a firm allegedly linked to Singh. It has been alleged that the Ponzi case in which Singh's firm is being probed is pegged around Rs 1900 crore. In September 2019, the ED had carried out searches at the premises of KD Singh in a money-laundering probe related to Alchemist Infra Realty LLC in a money laundering case. (ANI)

